#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 6 January 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 17 deaths and 7,836 new cases confirmed in Ireland

NPHET confirmed the latest figures in a statement this evening.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 5:48 PM
25 minutes ago 36,790 Views 78 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5316344
Dr Tony Holohan (left) at last night's briefing
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Dr Tony Holohan (left) at last night's briefing
Dr Tony Holohan (left) at last night's briefing
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 7,836 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 17 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 2,299, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 121,154.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 3,740 are men / 4,078 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 2,263 in Dublin, 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties. 

As of 2pm today, 954 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 88 are in ICU. There were 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan said the country is in a “serious phase of this surge “.

He said there is also evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland.

“All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease. There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering,” he added.

 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (78)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie