Coronavirus: One further death and 429 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported a further 429 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also confirmed one death of a person confirmed to have Covid-19.

This now brings the death toll from Covid-19 to 4,873, with 246,633 total confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Of the cases notified today:

234 are men / 182 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

The five-day moving average is now 468.

As of 8am this morning, there are 174 patients in hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19. According to the Department of Health, there have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the last 24 hours.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now



As of Friday, there have been 1,359,921 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Ireland. Of these: