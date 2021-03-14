#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 14 March 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: No deaths and 384 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

No new deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded by the Department of Health today.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 5:41 PM
11 minutes ago 13,213 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5381133
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 384 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of positive cases to 226,741.

No new deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded by the Department of Health today.

The total number of people who have died in Ireland with Covid-19 remains 4,534. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 195 are men and 187 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 145 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties. 

At 8am this morning, 349 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, with 86 in ICU. 17 people with Covid-19 were hospitalised were in the previous 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate is currently at 150.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The 14-day incidence is highest in Offaly, Longford, and Dublin at 386.1, 371.9 and 238.8 cases per 100,000 respectively.

Sligo, Cavan, Kilkenny and Leitrim recorded no new cases today.

Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has led to the denotification of one case that was previously confirmed, which is reflected in the current running total of 226,741.

Yesterday, there were 16 deaths and 543 cases confirmed in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

589,512 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland as of Thursday, including 426,819 first doses and 162,693 second doses.

Most of these – over 450,000 – have been of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with 19,000 Moderna doses and 117,000 AstraZeneca.

The use of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been paused on the recommendation of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) after a report by the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four serious blood clotting events in adults who had received the vaccine.

No link has been made yet between the vaccine and the cases of clotting, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said, and the decision to temporarily defer the use of the vaccine is a “precautionary” measure.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie