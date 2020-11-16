Coronavirus: Five deaths and 456 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further five people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

The number of people with coronavirus in Ireland who have sadly died now stands at 1,984.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 456 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 68,356*.

There are 274 Covid-19 patients who have been hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 10 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours

According to the Covid Data hub, 11,106 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours, and 75,951 in the last seven days. The positive rate in the last seven days has been 3.8%, lower than the total positive rate since the start of the pandemic of 4%.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says NPHET is concerned that the positive trajectory they’ve been reporting in recent weeks has “at best stalled”.

According to a number of indicators, including daily case numbers, he said it may be deteriorating.

He said that some clusters have been associated with workplaces and funerals, as well as student gatherings and extended family gatherings – but added there is no one cause of the increase in cases.

Dr Glynn asked people to focus on adhering to the restrictions for the next 10 days to two weeks. When asked by TheJournal.ie about exiting Level 5 in two weeks’ time, Dr Glynn said:

One of the biggest single detriments to our progress is an overt focus on where we might be in six weeks’ time.

We don’t know where we’ll be in two weeks’ time… What dictates that is what people do today, tomorrow and the next day.

”The last thing we want is more people getting sick, the last thing we want is more people in hospital, the last thing we want is further deaths,” Dr Glynn said.

Glynn said that scenes of people drinking on the street in Dublin and Cork at the weekend were “frustrating” for a lot of people, including older people and other vulnerable people who may have been cocooning for months.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in three confirmed cases being denotified. This is reflected in the case total above.

With reporting from Hayley Halpin.