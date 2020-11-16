#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 16 November 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Five deaths and 456 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 16 Nov 2020, 5:35 PM
27 minutes ago 27,857 Views 52 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5268543
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further five people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The number of people with coronavirus in Ireland who have sadly died now stands at 1,984.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 456 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 68,356*.

There are 274 Covid-19 patients who have been hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 10 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours

According to the Covid Data hub, 11,106 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours, and 75,951 in the last seven days. The positive rate in the last seven days has been 3.8%, lower than the total positive rate since the start of the pandemic of 4%. 

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says NPHET is concerned that the positive trajectory they’ve been reporting in recent weeks has “at best stalled”.

According to a number of indicators, including daily case numbers, he said it may be deteriorating. 

He said that some clusters have been associated with workplaces and funerals, as well as student gatherings and extended family gatherings – but added there is no one cause of the increase in cases. 

Dr Glynn asked people to focus on adhering to the restrictions for the next 10 days to two weeks. When asked by TheJournal.ie about exiting Level 5 in two weeks’ time, Dr Glynn said:

One of the biggest single detriments to our progress is an overt focus on where we might be in six weeks’ time. 
We don’t know where we’ll be in two weeks’ time… What dictates that is what people do today, tomorrow and the next day.

 ”The last thing we want is more people getting sick, the last thing we want is more people in hospital, the last thing we want is further deaths,” Dr Glynn said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Glynn said that scenes of people drinking on the street in Dublin and Cork at the weekend were “frustrating” for a lot of people, including older people and other vulnerable people who may have been cocooning for months.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in three confirmed cases being denotified. This is reflected in the case total above.

With reporting from Hayley Halpin.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie