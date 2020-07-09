Coronavirus: Six deaths and 23 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further six people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,743.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 23 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,565.

At this evening’s press briefing at the Department of Health, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed that 15 of today’s cases are directly or indirectly related to travel.

“NPHET today reiterates that all non-essential travel overseas should be avoided,” Dr Glynn said.

He also confirmed that 77% of cases reported today are under 25 years of age.

“Covid-19 is extremely infectious and none of us are immune. It is important that we all continue to follow public health advice and risk assess our actions,” Dr Glynn said.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “We are seeing an increase in the number of reported cases over the last two weeks and the R-number is now at or above one. There is an immediate need for all of us to take care and caution in our decisions and actions.”