Monday 16 November 2020
14 deaths and 331 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The figures were confirmed by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 16 Nov 2020, 2:11 PM
Stormont Estate in Belfast
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT of Health has reported a further 331 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

There have been 14 further Covid-19 linked deaths in Northern Ireland.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 869.

The total number of positive cases confirmed in the North to date now stands at 47,162.

On Friday, restrictions in Northern Ireland were extended by another week, with some sectors allowed to partially reopen next week.

Northern Ireland’s Minister for Health Robin Swann said that he wants the regulations to continue for another two weeks.

Swann told BBC News Northern Ireland’s Sunday Politics programme yesterday that he expects he may need to ask for further restrictions to be implemented before Christmas.

