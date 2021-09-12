Coronavirus: 1,346 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,346 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am this morning, 315 people were in hospital with the coronavirus disease, 59 of whom are in intensive care units.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,155 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, there were 1,466 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, 311 people were in hospital with the illness including 58 in ICU.