#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Saturday 11 September 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 1,466 new cases confirmed in Ireland

As of 8am this morning, 311 people were in hospital with the virus, 58 number of whom are in intensive care.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 12:58 PM
1 hour ago 13,177 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5546739
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,466 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am this morning, 311 people were in hospital with the virus, 58 of whom are in intensive care.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,155 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Rotunda hospital in Dublin announced today that it would ease some restrictions on partners attending appointments. The hospital suffered a public backlash when it emerged that documentary makers were granted access to their wards while restrictions remained for the partners of expectant mothers.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly criticised the decision.

The hospital said it will ease restrictions and allow longer visiting hours for partners.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It was confirmed yesterday that Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has hit another major milestone as 90% of adults, aged 18-years or older, are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Some 1,620 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday in Ireland.

There were 328 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 59 in ICU.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie