Coronavirus: 1,466 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,466 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am this morning, 311 people were in hospital with the virus, 58 of whom are in intensive care.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,155 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Rotunda hospital in Dublin announced today that it would ease some restrictions on partners attending appointments. The hospital suffered a public backlash when it emerged that documentary makers were granted access to their wards while restrictions remained for the partners of expectant mothers.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly criticised the decision.

The hospital said it will ease restrictions and allow longer visiting hours for partners.

It was confirmed yesterday that Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has hit another major milestone as 90% of adults, aged 18-years or older, are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Some 1,620 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday in Ireland.

There were 328 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 59 in ICU.