Nine more deaths in Ireland as UK fatalities hit 50,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

People enjoying the sun in a park in Dublin on Monday

LAST NIGHT, HEALTH officials confirmed that a further nine people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also confirmed a further nine cases of Covid-19 here.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,215, while the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,691.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that although the figures continued to be comparatively low, Ireland still had not eliminated the virus.

“While today we report nine new cases and the situation continues to improve in both Ireland and across Europe, the World Health Organisation has noted that now is not the time to ‘take the foot off the pedal’,” he said.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

from Covid-19 in Ireland. Hoteliers have said there was a spike in bookings after the announcement of an “accelerated” road map to reopen Ireland, but added that further clarity is needed on the 2m social-distancing rule, music events and weddings.

have said there was a spike in bookings after the announcement of an “accelerated” road map to reopen Ireland, but added that further clarity is needed on the 2m social-distancing rule, music events and weddings. Over the next three months, a quarter of businesses expect to have earnings that are 70% below their usual level, according to a survey published today by Chambers Ireland.

expect to have earnings that are 70% below their usual level, according to a survey published today by Chambers Ireland. Concern has been in the Dáil that no compliance notices for errors in return-to-work rules have been issued by the HSA following some 800 Covid-19 inspections.

for errors in return-to-work rules have been issued by the HSA following some 800 Covid-19 inspections. Garda Ombudsman GSoc has received 169 complaints from members of the public where an aspect of garda enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions is mentioned as a factor.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later that zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinema can reopen in England from 15 June, in the latest easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

from 15 June, in the latest easing of the Covid-19 lockdown. The number of suspected and confirmed deaths from Covid-19 in Britain has passed the milestone of 50,000, the government has confirmed.

has passed the milestone of 50,000, the government has confirmed. A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the government to resume publication of full Covid-19 data, including the cumulative death toll, following allegations that officials were trying to hide the severity of the pandemic.

Supreme Court justice has ordered the government to resume publication of full Covid-19 data, including the cumulative death toll, following allegations that officials were trying to hide the severity of the pandemic. A top WHO official has clarified her remarks that transmission of the new coronavirus from asymptomatic carriers was “very rare”, citing a “misunderstanding”.

was “very rare”, citing a “misunderstanding”. At least eight doctors working for Nicaragua‘s public health system has been fired for criticising the government’s response to the pandemic, according to medical professionals.