Coronavirus: Three deaths and eight new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further three people with Covid-19 have died in this country.

It means that the number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have sadly died is 1,710.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further eight cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, brining the total in this country to 25,341.

Today’s data from the HPSC shows that, as of midnight on Monday, 15 June:

57% of cases are female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,144 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,235, followed by Cork with 1,535 and Kildare with 1,435

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60% and travel abroad accounts for 2%

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow to continue its review of Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

“NPHETs advice in relation to rephasing of the roadmap to reopening society and business will be reviewed, in the context of ongoing suppression of the disease in the community and overall compliance with public health measures,” he said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said; “Our recovery rate is at 92%. This and other indicators such as the reproductive number, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are stable or moving in the right direction. This is good news that has been achieved through the collective efforts of every person who has followed public health advice.”