More than 20,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US as death toll exceeds Italy

THE DEATH TOLL in the United States from coronavirus exceeded 20,000 yesterday, along with now over half a million confirmed cases of the virus.

It is now the hardest hit the country in the world from Covid-19, overtaking Italy which has 19,468 confirmed deaths.

There are some suggestions that the number of cases in the worst affected areas of the US are beginning to level off, but authorities are wary of lifting any restrictions too early.

New York and New Orleans saw a slowdown in the number of new infections, deaths and hospitalisations. However, in the case of New York, there have still been over 8,000 confirmed deaths from Covid-19 so far with a further 783 confirmed deaths yesterday.

New York city Mayor Bill de Blasio said yesterday that public schools in the country’s largest city would stay closed until the end of the school year, but this was later contradicted by state governor Andrew Cuomo who said the decision was his to make.

President Donald Trump has originally expressed his desire for restrictions on movement to be lifted in time for Easter, but this has been pushed back until the beginning of May at the earliest.

Many experts and the World Health Organization are cautioning countries against lifting lockdown measures too quickly.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Friday that jumping the gun could lead to a “deadly resurgence” of the novel coronavirus.

Trump said this past week that the disease was near its peak in the United States and he was considering ways to re-open the world’s biggest economy as soon as possible.

“We look like we’ll be coming in on the very, very low side, below the lowest side of the curve of death,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

Meanwhile, a handful of US priests and pastors risked arrest by announcing they would hold public services in their churches today, snubbing rules and medical advice.

But most were putting services online, and some were innovating with “drive-in” blessings.

President Trump will be among those following Easter services online, tweeting he would log on this morning to watch Robert Jeffress, the leader of a Southern Baptist megachurch in Texas and an ardent supporter of the US leader.

With reporting from AFP