THE BILL FOR fencing, clean-up and and other costs associated with preventing homeless asylum seekers from sleeping in tents along the Grand Canal reached almost €800,000 last year.

Waterways Ireland confirmed they had run up bills totalling €790,769 in 2024, which included €566,718 in fencing costs.

Homeless people who are International Protection applicants had set up camp along the canal in Dublin after they were forced to leave the area outside the Mount Street office that processes the applications.

Waterways Ireland said a further €95,170 had been spent on tent removal operations while €128,881 was paid for ‘patrols’.

These ‘patrols’ began in September to try to avoid new tents being set up along the banks of the canal after an earlier removal operation.

Tents along the waterway were a source of controversy last year with asylum applicants regularly subjected to vile abuse from far-right agitators.

The erection of long stretches of fencing also proved divisive as people said it closed off access to the canal for pedestrians and tourists.

Waterways Ireland said they had been left in a difficult situation where their “overriding concern” was the health and safety of those camping.

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: “The canal is a wonderful amenity for responsible recreational use – it is not a safe place to sleep.”

The public body – which manages the upkeep of canals north and south of the border – said there was a substantial risk of people falling into the water.

“[It] can be deceptively dangerous, with deep water in places [and] up to 800 millimetres of sediment on the bottom of the canal, and steep slopes.”

Waterways Ireland said towpaths and verge areas were narrow with tents pitched on slope areas, at lock gates, and landing jetties.

They detailed how ropes and other obstructions had been fastened between tents, from railings, and across walkways.

A spokesperson said: “[These created] the potential for trips and falls, which particularly in darkness, creates a risk of people inadvertently falling into the water.”

Waterways Ireland said there were other risks linked to unsanitary conditions, fire hazards, and structural concerns over canal infrastructure.

It said their responsibility was to ensure that the canal and its banks did not fall into “misuse, disrepair, or [disuse].”

A spokesperson added: “In fulfilling these duties Waterways Ireland are obligated to uphold the highest standards of public health and safety.”