A TEENAGE GIRL has died following a crash at a motor racing event which was hosted by the Cork Autograss Racing Club near the village of Enniskean in West Cork this afternoon.

The girl, who is understood to be 13, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The girl was participating in a heat when her vehicle crashed. It is understood she is from the local area.

The office of the Coroner in Cork has been contacted in relation to the tragedy. A garda investigation is underway. An inquest will be held in due course.

Racing got underway at 11am this morning and was suspended when the accident happened at 3pm. It was to involve male, female and junior events.

Cork Autograss was formed in 1998 from the West Cork Hotrod club. The club races from Castletown Kennnigh Track.

Autograss Racing is motor racing on loose surface track with anything from near road spec 1000cc hatchbacks to full space framed saloons with engines varying from large v8’s to twin bike powered and even the odd turbo diesel. The sport caters from the age of twelve upwards.