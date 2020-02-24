This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Couple charged with murder of man at his Cork home

Paul Jones was was found dead in the living room of his home last September.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 24 Feb 2020, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 4,341 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MIDDLE-AGED couple have been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found in a terraced house on the southside of Cork city last year.

Keith O’Hara (41) and Helen Jones (52) of Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield appeared before Cork District Court charged with the murder of Paul Jones at a rented house in Bandon Road in the city on 4 September last.

Ms Jones’s brother, Paul (55) was found dead in the living room of his home at Bandon Road in the Lough in the city on 7 September. Family members had gone to the rental property after his teenage son was unable to contact him by phone.

Detective Garda Myles Moran evidence of the arrest charge and caution of Helen Jones. She made no reply to the murder charge when it was put to her after caution.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor also said that O’Hara made no reply when the same charge was put to him after caution.

The pair previously appeared in court on lesser charges which still stand.

Ms Jones was previously charged with aggravated burglary. The state alleges she committed burglary at Mr Jones’s house on Bandon Road on 4 September and that she had a knife with her at the time.

O’Hara was charged with a single count of entering as a trespasser the home of Mr Jones at Bandon Road in Cork on 4 September with intent to commit an assault causing harm.

Last week Sergeant Gearoid Davis told the court that gardaí had received the DPP’s directions in the case.

Today Sergeant John Kelleher indicated that books of evidence were being prepared for both accused. Jones and O’Hara will be sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Gardaí applied to have both accused remanded in continuing custody to appear at Cork District Court on 2 March.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted the application. The accused were further remanded in custody until their next court appearance by video link next week.

The deceased Paul Jones had lived in Bandon Road for several years. He previously resided at Cahergal Avenue in Mayfield Cork.

Olivia Kelleher

