Saturday 10 October 2020
Man in court over arson incident in Clondalkin

The arson incident occurred in Clondalkin in August.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 12:15 PM
A MAN HAS been charged in relation to an arson incident in Clondalkin in August. 

The man, who is in his late 20s, was arrested after a number of searches were carried out by gardaí yesterday morning. 

The incident occurred on Grangeview Road in Clondalkin on the 12 August. 

He was detained at Ballyfermot Garda Station, before being charged and released. 

The man appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

