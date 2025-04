A CYCLIST SUFFERED catastrophic brain injuries after he was thrown higher than a double-decker bus following a collision with a car, a court has heard.

The car’s driver, Aleksandrs Garkovskis (then aged 17), had just broken a red light when the collision occurred on 13 June, 2021 at Sheriff Street Upper, Dublin 1.

The victim sustained catastrophic brain injuries, along with several fractures. Emergency services were initially unsure if he would survive.

The court heard the injured party has no recollection of the collision, and suffers with slurred speech and other health issues. He continues to receive rehabilitative treatment and is living in assisted accommodation.

Garkovskis (now aged 21) of Bremore Courts, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm.

Garkovskis was handed a two and a half year sentence, deferred until 11 April to allow him to complete his college exams.

Judge Martin Nolan said the injured party suffered “devastating” injuries, and his “former life has evaporated” leaving his future “grim”.

He said it was aggravating that Garkovskis drove through the red light and didn’t stay at the scene.

The judge noted the mitigation and Garkovskis’s young age at the time of the offence. He said Garkovskis was a “child in law” at the time, but the court believed he understood the difference between right and wrong.

Judge Nolan said he would impose a sentence of five years on an adult, but reduced it to two and a half years due to Garkovskis’s young age at the time.

Garda Sergeant Eoin Byrne previously gave evidence that Garkovskis agreed to buy a Seat Cordoba car advertised for sale online for €350 in the days before the collision occurred.

Garkovskis sent a screenshot showing that €250 had been paid, telling the seller that the balance would be paid when the car was collected.

When he arrived to pick up the car, Garkovskis completed the log book and paid €100 in cash, giving the seller an address which was found to be false.

The car seller later realised that the €250 transfer had not been received.

CCTV obtained as part of the investigation showed Garkovskis driving the car to Palmerstown, then towards Drogheda.

Garkovskis did something similar to buy a Canada Goose jacket, on 12 June, which had been advertised for sale online. Again, he sent the seller a screenshot showing a transfer of €250.

He went with another individual to Greystones, Co. Wicklow to collect the jacket, giving the seller €100 cash. The seller later found out that the €250 transfer had never come through.

The next day, Garkovskis was driving the Seat Cordoba car when he struck the injured party. CCTV of the collision was played to the court, which heard that witnesses told gardaí the victim was thrown the height of a double-decker bus into the air.

Another witness, who attempted unsuccessfully to follow the car after the collision, told gardaí that the bike was in bits with the wheels folded. A third witness screamed when she saw the collision from her window.

CCTV footage showed Garkovskis taking the Canada Goose jacket from the car before he abandoned it on a street.

A victim impact statement was handed to the court and not read aloud.

After he was identified as a suspect, Garkovskis’s home was searched, and items including clothing were seized.

He initially provided a voluntary cautioned statement to gardaí in which he claimed he was the passenger in the car, while another individual was driving.

When interviewed, Garkovskis maintained the same position until he was shown the CCTV, after which he made admissions. He said the traffic light was orange when he passed through it.

He has two previous convictions, which post-date this incident, for road traffic offences.

Garda Sergeant Byrne agreed with Michael Lynn SC, defending, that his client confirmed he was the driver of the car after he was shown the CCTV.

It was further accepted that his guilty plea was valuable to the prosecution.

Mr Lynn read an apology letter from Garkovskis to the injured party, in which he said he said he “deeply regrets” causing injury to the victim.

Mr Lynn noted the aggravating factors in the case, and asked to take into account his client’s young age at the time. Garkovskis is studying and is a good support to family members.

A number of references were handed to the court. Mr Lynn submitted to the court that his client “panicked as a very young person”, did the wrong thing then but has been trying to do positive since then.

Mr Lynn asked the court to defer sentence to allow his client to complete his college exams.