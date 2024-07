A 36-YEAR-OLD man accused of holding up a Dublin shop at knife-point has been remanded in custody.

Jason O’Toole, with an address at Ballyfermot Road, Dublin, was charged with robbery of the More For Less store, also on Ballyfermot Road, on Friday.

He appeared at Dublin District Court today and was denied bail following objections by Garda Darren O’Connell.

The officer alleged the accused entered the shop “and produced a knife at a shop assistant”.

The court heard he “ripped the till out of its place and was challenged by another person in the shop where he dropped the till and grabbed cash and fled the scene”.

It was alleged he was caught “red-handed”, and gardai recovered €130 later and interviewed the accused.

The arresting officer agreed with solicitor Niall Walsh, defending, that it was not a prolonged incident. The solicitor said his client would remain away from the shop.

The accused was remanded in custody and will appear at Cloverhill District Court next week.