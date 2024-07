THE GOVERNMENT HAS agreed to nominate Justice Caroline Costello to the position of President of the Court of Appeal.

The vacancy arose as the current President, Justice George Birmingham, is set to retire on 4 August.

The government will formally advise President Michael D Higgins of the nomination. Under Articles 13.9 and 35.1 of the Constitution, judicial appointments are made by the President acting on the advice of the government.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee welcomed the nomination of Costello, who she said was an “experienced judge”.

She also thanked Birmingham for his years of service.

Costello is a graduate of University College Dublin, University of Oxford and the Honourable Society of King’s Inn.

She was appointed to the High Court in 2014, and has served on the Court of Appeal since 2018.