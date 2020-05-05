This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who knocked 89-year-old woman to the ground and stole her handbag jailed for six years

David Allen, who has 25 previous convictions, was on bail for another robbery at the time of the incident.

By Brion Hoban Tuesday 5 May 2020, 6:22 PM
20 minutes ago 3,186 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5092014
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MAN WHO was on bail for robbery when he knocked an 89-year-old woman to the ground and stole her handbag has been jailed for six years.

Nina MacAuley (89) had just left a hairdressers in Dublin city centre when she was “bashed” into by David Allen (35) who knocked her to the ground.

Mrs MacAuley banged her head and suffered cuts to her head and arm. She found herself lying on the ground “with tears running down her face” when she realised her handbag was gone.

Allen of no fixed abode and formerly of Rathangan Road, Monasterevin, Co Kildare pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbery at Aungier Street, Dublin, on 1 July 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of a 73-year-old taxi driver at James Street, Dublin on 5 February 2019. His 25 previous convictions include attempted robbery, burglary and theft.

Passing sentence today, Judge Melanie Greally said the offences were serious incidents and involved injured parties of advanced age. She noted that Allen suffered from severe addiction issues and was someone who had a very difficult early life.

Judge Greally sentenced Allen to three years imprisonment for the earlier robbery and sentenced him to five years imprisonment for the robbery.

She ordered that both sentences run consecutive to each other for an effective sentence of eight years imprisonment. She then suspended the final two years of the sentence on strict conditions including that he follow all directions of the Probation Service for 12 months post release.

In her victim impact statement, which was read out in court at a previous sentencing hearing, Nina MacAuley said her nieces bring her to the hairdresser now when in the past she was happy to walk. She said she had trouble sleeping after the incident.

“Why should the likes of him do that to the likes of me? He wouldn’t do it to a strong man.

“I am proud to reach this age but I am sad to say it makes me an easier target,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brion Hoban

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie