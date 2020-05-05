Man who knocked 89-year-old woman to the ground and stole her handbag jailed for six years

A MAN WHO was on bail for robbery when he knocked an 89-year-old woman to the ground and stole her handbag has been jailed for six years.

Nina MacAuley (89) had just left a hairdressers in Dublin city centre when she was “bashed” into by David Allen (35) who knocked her to the ground.

Mrs MacAuley banged her head and suffered cuts to her head and arm. She found herself lying on the ground “with tears running down her face” when she realised her handbag was gone.

Allen of no fixed abode and formerly of Rathangan Road, Monasterevin, Co Kildare pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbery at Aungier Street, Dublin, on 1 July 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of a 73-year-old taxi driver at James Street, Dublin on 5 February 2019. His 25 previous convictions include attempted robbery, burglary and theft.

Passing sentence today, Judge Melanie Greally said the offences were serious incidents and involved injured parties of advanced age. She noted that Allen suffered from severe addiction issues and was someone who had a very difficult early life.

Judge Greally sentenced Allen to three years imprisonment for the earlier robbery and sentenced him to five years imprisonment for the robbery.

She ordered that both sentences run consecutive to each other for an effective sentence of eight years imprisonment. She then suspended the final two years of the sentence on strict conditions including that he follow all directions of the Probation Service for 12 months post release.

In her victim impact statement, which was read out in court at a previous sentencing hearing, Nina MacAuley said her nieces bring her to the hairdresser now when in the past she was happy to walk. She said she had trouble sleeping after the incident.

“Why should the likes of him do that to the likes of me? He wouldn’t do it to a strong man.

“I am proud to reach this age but I am sad to say it makes me an easier target,” she said.