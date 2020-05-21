This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Full court sittings set to resume as early as tomorrow

It was announced yesterday that sittings would only be two hours long, but on foot of new advice that is set to change.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 21 May 2020, 11:18 AM
1 hour ago 4,668 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5104397
Image: Shutterstock/Salivanchuk Semen
Image: Shutterstock/Salivanchuk Semen

THE COURTS SERVICE announced yesterday that it would be cutting its sittings to two hours in order to reduce the risk of Covid-19 – but that is now set to change.

The news comes after the Courts Service received advice on the subject of the length of sittings.

The initial decision was made after public health advice was given to TDs about whether they could conduct committees (which began this week).

That advice said that TDs could spend no longer than two hours in the Dáil chamber – even if each person is at least two metres apart -  in order to comply with public health advice. If they spend more than 2 hours together indoors, they would be considered close contacts.

On foot of this, the Courts Service said that it had sought “urgent further advices” on the matter, and had decided to restrict court sittings to two hours long. 

Today, the Courts Service indicated it would be changing its approach back to normal sitting times, based on new advice. In a statement to TheJournal.ie, it said:  

The Courts Service has received detailed advice earlier this morning on the question of the length of sittings. On the basis of that advice the Presidents are very hopeful that full sittings will be able to resume as soon as tomorrow, once certain additional procedures have been put in place. A further update will be issued in the near future.

Politicians had reaised concerns about the two-hour advice being unclear. Last night, some clarity was brought to the matter when the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said that the two-hour guidance isn’t the same as saying that businesses around the country are being discouraged from having people in the same room for more than two hours. 

He told yesterday’s Department of Health briefing that it’s “not surprising there’s confusion” on the matter because it’s “quite technical”. 

Essentially, it all comes down to the fact that if a person spent two hours or more in a room with someone who subsequently was confirmed to have the virus, it could be the case they would be considered a close contact and they would have to isolate for 14 days. 

Yesterday, Dr Glynn said that his message to employers would be to limit contact between employees to minimise the risk of them catching and spreading Covid-19. He said that by keeping any meetings to less than two hours this would minimise the risk of the virus spreading.

“Everything we’re doing is a balance of risk and benefit,” he said. “It’s the same for all sectors of society.”

- Additional reporting Sean Murray 

Read next:

