Monday 11 October 2021
Coveney says UK dismisses EU's protocol proposals 'over and over again'

His comments comes after Coveney questioned if the UK wants “a breakdown in relations” with the European Union.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 11 Oct 2021, 9:06 AM
1 hour ago 6,141 Views 18 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs Simon Coveney has said the UK continually dismiss new proposals over the Northern Ireland Protocol put forward by the European Union. 

His comments comes after Coveney questioned if the UK wants “a breakdown in relations” with the European Union in a late night Twitter spat with Brexit negotiator David Frost on Saturday. 

The Minister for Foreign Affairs was responding to reports of a speech Frost is preparing to give in Portugal in Tuesday, in which he will make removing the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland a red-line issue.

Coveney tweeted: “EU working seriously to resolve practical issues with implementation of Protocol – so UKG (UK Government) creates a new “red line” barrier to progress, that they know EU can’t move on…. are we surprised?

“Real Q: Does UKG actually want an agreed way forward or a further breakdown in relations?”

Responding, Frost said: “1. I prefer not to do negotiations by twitter, but since @simoncoveney has begun the process… …the issue of governance & the CJEU is not new.

“We set out our concerns three months ago in our 21 July Command Paper. The problem is that too few people seem to have listened.

“2. We await proposals from @MarosSefcovic. We will look at them seriously & positively whatever they say.

“We will discuss them seriously and intensively. But there needs to be significant change to the current situation if there is to be a positive outcome.”

Coveney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the UK’s dismissals are “even more serious” this week, given the comprehensive “practical” proposals the EU is bringing forward.

He said this is being seen across the EU as “the same pattern, over and over again” by the UK.

Asked if it was “not very diplomatic” to be Tweeting on a Saturday night about the Northern Ireland Protocol, Coveney said: “I don’t think it was very diplomatic, but I don’t think it was diplomatic either to brief the main British newspapers on a speech that David Frost intends to give in Portugal tomorrow”.

Cónal Thomas
