Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Coronavirus: 23 deaths and 211 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The overall death toll from the virus in Ireland is 1,339.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 5 May 2020, 5:35 PM
1 hour ago 38,977 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5091671
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer (file photo).
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer (file photo).
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer (file photo).
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 23 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

A further 211 cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 21,983.

The overall death toll from the virus in Ireland is 1,339.

Data compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows that, of the 21,659 cases reported as of midnight on Sunday, 3 May:

  • 58% are female and 42% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
  • 2,879 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 369 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 6,293 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,670 (49% of all cases), followed by Kildare with 1,280 cases (6%) and Cork with 1,177 cases (5%)
  • Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Over 214,000 tests

As of midnight yesterday, 4 May, 214,761 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 61,707 tests were carried out and 2,280 of these were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.7%.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) Expert Advisory Group, said: “The positivity rate reducing is a good sign.

“Combined with the high level of testing we are now undertaking, this gives us confidence that we are on a path towards suppression of the disease.”

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy at the Department of Health.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

