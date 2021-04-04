#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 4 April 2021
Coronavirus: Three deaths and 457 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this afternoon.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 4:03 PM
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn.
Image: Leah Farrell
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn.
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn.
Image: Leah Farrell

A FURTHER THREE deaths and 457 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET)

This evening’s figures mean that there has now been a total of 4,718 deaths and 238,148 cased of the novel coronavirus in this country since the start of the pandemic. 

This evening’s figures come as vaccination doses across the country approached the million mark. 

There is a two-day lag in the publication of vaccination figures, so the most recent day for which we have detailed figures is Thursday 1 March.

By Thursday a total of 893,375 of doses were administered, which breaks down as 636,963 first doses and 256,412 second doses.

By percentage of population, 13.38% of the country has received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and just over 5.38% are considered fully vaccinated.

PastedImage-28737 Number of vaccinations in the week to Thursday. Source: HSE.ie

Speaking today, HSE CEO Paul Reid said that a preliminary estimate shows that Friday was the most active day yet for vaccinations, with over 30,000 doses administered on that day. 

Data on the HSE Daily Operations website shows that there were 237 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospital as of 8pm last night, an increase of five people on the 24 hours previously.

Rónán Duffy
