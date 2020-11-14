#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ten deaths and 511 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The total number of cases in the North now stands at 46,359.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 2:05 PM
Image: Shutterstock/MNStudio
Image: Shutterstock/MNStudio

NORTHERN IRELAND has confirmed a further 511 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 46,359.

Additionally, ten more people have died with Covid-19 in the North.

Eight of the ten deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

The most recent Covid-19 deaths bring the total number of people who have died in the North to 846.

There are 422 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland, while 49 are in ICU.

Hospitals are operating at 98% occupancy.

Across the North, there are 147 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

Between 12 November and 13 November, the highest increase in cases was seen in Belfast, where 115 additional cases were recorded.

The Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon district had 71 new cases during the same period, while Derry City and Strabane recorded 55.

In a written statement to the Northern Ireland assembly, Minister for Health Robin Swann said there was “clear evidence that the restrictions have proven effective in bringing down the value of R”.

“As a result of the ongoing personal and collective sacrifices of so many of our people and businesses over the last week, the number of cases has continued to decline, albeit at a slower rate than during the previous week,” Swann said.

“Rt for confirmed cases has however started to increase and is now between 0.8-0.9. We should not underestimate the danger presented by that,” he said.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland recorded 11 deaths and 607 new cases of Covid-19.

