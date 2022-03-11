Coronavirus: 15,938 new cases and 907 patients in hospital, including 37 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 9,186 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

In addition, 6,752 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 15,938.

As of 8am this morning, 907 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 37 in ICU.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 4,065 cases from PCR tests and 7,617 from antigens.

There were 887 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 41 in ICU.