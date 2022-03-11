#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 11 March 2022
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 15,938 new cases and 907 patients in hospital, including 37 in ICU

The figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

By Eoghan Dalton Friday 11 Mar 2022, 3:45 PM
24 minutes ago 2,876 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5708219
Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Dr Tony Holohan
Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 9,186 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

In addition, 6,752 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 15,938.

As of 8am this morning, 907 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 37 in ICU. 

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 4,065 cases from PCR tests and 7,617 from antigens.

There were 887 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 41 in ICU.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie