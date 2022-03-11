Coronavirus: 15,938 new cases and 907 patients in hospital, including 37 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 9,186 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.
In addition, 6,752 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 15,938.
As of 8am this morning, 907 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 37 in ICU.
Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 4,065 cases from PCR tests and 7,617 from antigens.
There were 887 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 41 in ICU.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)