Coronavirus: 11,682 new cases and 887 patients in hospital, including 41 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 4,065 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

In addition, 7,617 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 11,682.

As of 8am this morning, 887 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 41 in ICU.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 1,715 cases from PCR tests and 7,355 from antigens.

There were 829 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 51 in ICU.