Coronavirus: 11,682 new cases and 887 patients in hospital, including 41 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 4,065 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.
In addition, 7,617 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 11,682.
As of 8am this morning, 887 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 41 in ICU.
Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 1,715 cases from PCR tests and 7,355 from antigens.
There were 829 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 51 in ICU.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)