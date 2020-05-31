How quick is too quick as Ireland debates lifting restrictions and countries unlock: Today's Covid-19 main points

IT IS DAY two of a three-day weekend in which the warm weather has led to concerns that the caution people have built up in recent months could be discarded.
Last night, a further nine deaths from Covid-19 were announced with a further 59 cases also confirmed.
It comes as a loosening of restrictions across the water in the UK has been called a ‘dangerous moment’ by scientists.
Today’s Covid-19 main points
IRELAND
- A further nine deaths associated with Covid-19 were confirmed last night as were 59 more cases of the virus.
- Much of the debate today is about whether the pace of reopening could be hastened over the next few months.
- Regardless of the speed of reopening, here’s why managing clusters might be key to Ireland moving through the phases safely.
- Family carers are among the groups who feel they are not be looked after when they or a loved one get tested for the virus.
- Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said it would be ‘doomsday’ for the tourist industry if it didn’t reopen before August.
WORLD
- The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has now topped six million people, with the number of deaths at almost 367,000 people.
- UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is a “sensitive moment” as Britain eases lockdown measures but the country has to transition to reopening.
- US President Donald Trump has said he will delay the G7 summit scheduled to take place next month after he previously suggested holding an in-person meeting.
- In Brazil — the epicenter of South America’s outbreak with nearly 500,000 confirmed cases and 30,000 deaths– disagreement among leaders over lockdown measures has hampered efforts to slow the virus.
- India has said it will begin relaxing the world’s biggest lockdown in stages from early June, even as it marked another record daily rise in infections.
- Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa has reopened to visitors as have parks in Paris.
- NBA commissioner Adam Silver has told team team owners he is targeting a 31 July return to play in the US.
- Formula One’s season will finally get underway with the Austrian Grand Prix on 5 July.
