How quick is too quick as Ireland debates lifting restrictions and countries unlock: Today's Covid-19 main points

Parking spaces have been converted into newly widened cycle lanes on Dublin's North Quays. Source: RollingNews.ie

IT IS DAY two of a three-day weekend in which the warm weather has led to concerns that the caution people have built up in recent months could be discarded.

Last night, a further nine deaths from Covid-19 were announced with a further 59 cases also confirmed.

It comes as a loosening of restrictions across the water in the UK has been called a ‘dangerous moment’ by scientists.

Today’s Covid-19 main points

IRELAND

WORLD

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has now topped six million people, with the number of deaths at almost 367,000 people.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is a “sensitive moment” as Britain eases lockdown measures but the country has to transition to reopening.

US President Donald Trump has said he will delay the G7 summit scheduled to take place next month after he previously suggested holding an in-person meeting.

In Brazil — the epicenter of South America’s outbreak with nearly 500,000 confirmed cases and 30,000 deaths– disagreement among leaders over lockdown measures has hampered efforts to slow the virus.

India has said it will begin relaxing the world’s biggest lockdown in stages from early June, even as it marked another record daily rise in infections.

Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa has reopened to visitors as have parks in Paris.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has told team team owners he is targeting a 31 July return to play in the US.

Formula One’s season will finally get underway with the Austrian Grand Prix on 5 July.