Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 31 May, 2020
How quick is too quick as Ireland debates lifting restrictions and countries unlock: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s the main news on the coronavirus today.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 31 May 2020, 11:56 AM
1 hour ago 7,258 Views 10 Comments
Parking spaces have been converted into newly widened cycle lanes on Dublin's North Quays.

IT IS DAY two of a three-day weekend in which the warm weather has led to concerns that the caution people have built up in recent months could be discarded. 

Last night, a further nine deaths from Covid-19 were announced with a further 59 cases also confirmed.

It comes as a loosening of restrictions across the water in the UK has been called a ‘dangerous moment’ by scientists.

Today’s Covid-19 main points

IRELAND

WORLD

  • The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has now topped six million people, with the number of deaths at almost 367,000 people.
  • UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is a “sensitive moment” as Britain eases lockdown measures but the country has to transition to reopening. 
  • US President Donald Trump has said he will delay the G7 summit scheduled to take place next month after he previously suggested holding an in-person meeting.
  • In Brazil — the epicenter of South America’s outbreak with nearly 500,000 confirmed cases and 30,000 deaths– disagreement among leaders over lockdown measures has hampered efforts to slow the virus.
  • India has said it will begin relaxing the world’s biggest lockdown in stages from early June, even as it marked another record daily rise in infections.
  • Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa has reopened to visitors as have parks in Paris.
  • NBA commissioner Adam Silver has told team team owners he is targeting a 31 July return to play in the US. 
  • Formula One’s season will finally get underway with the Austrian Grand Prix on 5 July.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

