'Persistent' community infections, Bewley's closure and a new 'Pearl Harbour moment': Today's Covid-19 main points

LAST NIGHT, HEALTH officials confirmed that a further 37 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total to 1,375.

A further 265 cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 22,248.

During the briefing, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan expressed concern about the number of Covid-19 cases in the community, particularly among younger people.

In the US, President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on plans to disband the White House coronavirus taskforce.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Ireland

International