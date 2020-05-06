This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 6 May, 2020
White House set to disband Covid-19 taskforce in the coming weeks

US President Donald Trump has pushed for a re-opening of the country.

By AFP Wednesday 6 May 2020, 7:09 AM
Donald Trump participates in a tour of a Honeywell International plant that manufactures personal protective equipment.
Image: Evan Vucci/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Evan Vucci/AP/Press Association Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said that the country is going to start to re-open, as the White House confirmed it is set to disband the emergency task force handling the Covid-19 outbreak.

Trump yesterday made a push for the economic reopening of the country as the daily US death toll from the disease spiked.

With experts warning of a severe global recession, many governments have been easing stay-at-home measures to try to revive economies.

“We can’t keep our country closed for the next five years,” Trump said on a trip to a mask-making factory in Arizona, conceding that some people would be “badly affected”.

“I think we’re starting to look at the Memorial Day [25 May] window, early June window” for shutting it down, Vice President Mike Pence said.

Trump urged US states to ease restrictions as he attempts to fire up the world’s biggest economy before the November presidential election, when the high death toll and millions of lost jobs could cost him dearly.

Nearly 260,000 people have died of Covid-19 so far around the world. 

The United States is the worst-hit country, with more than 70,000 deaths. The US registered 2,333 more deaths over 24 hours yesterday evening, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, more than twice as many as the day before.

Some scientific models suggest the figure will rise to 3,000 a day by June.

© – AFP 2020

