Drop in overall number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals, but slight increase in people in ICU

MORE THAN 1,000 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment in Irish hospitals but the number is continuing to decrease, according to the latest HSE figures.

As of 8pm yesterday, 1,012 Covid patients were in hospitals, down from 1,061 at 2pm and 1,104 at 8am.

Despite this overall decrease, the number of people with Covid-19 in ICU remains stable.

As of yesterday, 175 people (up slightly from 173 the day before) were in ICU, including 122 on ventilators.

Three Dublin hospitals have the higher number of patients with Covid-19 – there are 95 in St James’s, 91 in the Mater, and 72 in Connolly.

There are 481 non-critical care beds available across the country, and 42 adult critical care beds.

A further 556 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland yesterday.

A further 68 people with Covid-19 died. Of the deaths announced yesterday, 50 occurred in February, 15 occurred in January and two in December.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 3,752, and the total number of confirmed cases is 204,940.

As of 6 February, 236,996 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in Ireland: 152,652 people received their first dose and 84,344 people received their second dose.