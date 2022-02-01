Chief Medical Officer to tell Oireachtas Committee where Ireland stands with Covid

IRELAND IS IN a positive position with Covid-19 but the global public health risk remains high, an Oireachtas Committee will hear tomorrow.

While Ireland’s current position has improved, more variants of concern are likely to emerge in the future, the Chief Medical Officer will explain.

The Joint Committee on Health is convening tomorrow morning to meet with senior members of the National Public Health Emergency (NPHET).

It will hear an update on Covid-19 and examine the easing of restrictions.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan will take questions from TDs and senators on the current situation with the pandemic and Ireland’s response to it.

Dr Holohan is expected to tell the committee that the incidence of the virus is still high but has fallen from its peak.

He will outline that confirmed cases in hospitals and the average number of new cases in hospitals each day have also reduced, along with cases in ICU, daily admissions, and cases requiring mechanical ventilation.

Advertisement

“The number of Covid-19 patients in receipt of advanced respiratory support in hospital settings outside of ICU has also reduced. The evidence in relation to Omicron as well as our experience of it, indicate that the burden of severe health outcomes appears reduced compared to previous waves of infection,” Holohan will tell the committee.

“In addition, overall Covid-19 related mortality remains relatively stable.

“We are in this much improved situation as a result of the population’s engagementwith the vaccination programme, and the booster programme in particular, and high levels of adherence to public health measures, as well as the reduced virulence of Omicron.”

The meeting, which will be streamed online, starts tomorrow morning at 9.30am and will last approximately three hours.

In a statement, Committee Cathaoirleach Seán Crowe said that “the lifting of virtually all lockdown restrictions has given the country a welcome boost”.

“As we reach the two year anniversary of Covid-19 reaching our shores, tomorrow is an opportune time to meet with NPHET and hear the latest projections on the spread of the Omicron variant, uptake of the booster vaccines and contingency plans for another variant,” Crowe said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is not over and the Omicron variant is unlikely to be the final variant of concern – it is crucial that we reflect on the lessons of the past two years in order to chart a better path ahead for the health service.”

Restrictions

The committee will hear that NPHET recommended the change in restrictions given the “broadly positive outlook” of the virus.

The change in advice meant that the majority of Covid-19 rules were lifted on 22 January, including restrictions on hospitality and events.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“In advising that social and economic restrictions could be removed, the NPHET stressed that the pandemic is not over and that with a significant level of infection nationally, Covid-19 still poses a risk to public health,” Holohan will tell the committee.

In this regard, there will be an ongoing need to retain some public health measures to reduce risk. Protective measures should remain in place in primary and secondary schools, masks should continue to be worn in all settings where currently regulated for, and we must continue to encourage everyone to complete their primary and booster programmes of vaccination.

“In this regard, I would urge anyone who has not yet received their booster dose or completed their primary course of vaccination to do so as soon as possible. The main purpose of vaccination has always been to prevent serious illness and death – Covid-19 vaccines continue to prove remarkably effective in this regard, especially for those who received their booster,” Holohan will say.

The committee will hear that masks will “continue to play a key role in reducing transmission” and that it is important that people wear masks correctly.

“It remains critical that if you have any symptoms of Covid-19 you self-isolate immediately. Those who are identified as a close contact of a confirmed case need to follow the appropriate public health measures.

“It is recognised that, the removal of restrictions, while very welcome, will cause anxiety for some. In particular, this may be the case for many people who are immunocompromised or more vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19.

“I wish to assure those who may be anxious that the risks associated with Covid-19 are greatly reduced through vaccination and that, with appropriate caution, they should to go about their daily lives.”

He will tell the committee that although Ireland’s current position is positive, Omicron is unlikely to be the last variant of concern.

“Therefore, we must remain vigilant and ensure that our response is agile and flexible, with an ability to respond rapidly and appropriately to any emerging threat.”