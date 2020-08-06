This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 August, 2020
Sharp increase in suspected Covid-19 cases in ICU in 24 hours

Fourteen people were in critical care units with suspected Covid-19 ast of 6.30pm last night

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 4:36 PM
9 minutes ago 3,506 Views 3 Comments
Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer at the HSE.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer at the HSE.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THERE HAS BEEN an increase of six further people being treated in ICU units for suspected Covid-19 over the past 24 hours.

In its daily operations update, the HSE says that 14 people were in critical care units with suspected Covid-19 ast of 6.30pm last night, up from eight the previous day.

This figure was five on Tuesday an three on Monday.

Five of the current cases are in St. James’ Hospital in Dublin, and there are also suspected cases in ICU in Cavan General Hospital, University Hospital Waterford, Beaumont Hospital, Galway University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick. 

Patients may be treated as suspected Covid-19 patients if a test is awaited or as a precaution pending the completion of a test. 

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in ICU is currently six, up from five on the last two days and four on the two days before that.

Information campaign

The figures come as the Department of Health and HSE have launched a new information campaign to encourage safe behaviours as “we learn to live with Covid-19″.

The campaign features cartoon posters by illustrator Fatti Burke that are designed to encouraging, mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

The posters feature slogans including ‘Wear the face off yourself’, ‘Masking for a friend’ and ‘Wash and go’.

Speaking this afternoon, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the recent rise in cases meaning “key public health messages” need to be reinforced.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said this is especially important as people are now outside of their home more than they had been.

“More of us are now going out to work and socialising, commuting and eating out,” he said.

“Our public health advice is asking people to avoid crowds, especially indoors, and limit the number of people we’re meeting and if you do meet people, keeping up our protective behaviours will make a difference to reduce the risk to yourself, to others, and to preserve health services for people who are more vulnerable.”

The information campaign will also feature radio stations and streaming services

