Coronavirus: Nine deaths and 443 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 443 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported that nine more people have died with Covid-19.

3 of these deaths occurred in January, 2 in February, 3 in March and 1 in April.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 238,907 and the death toll to 4,727.

Of the cases notified today:

239 are men / 203 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

208 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Department of Health

261 Covid-19 patients are in hospital as of this morning, 60 of which are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours