Tuesday 6 April 2021
Coronavirus: Nine deaths and 443 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures have been reported by the Department of Health.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 5:20 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 443 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported that nine more people have died with Covid-19.

3 of these deaths occurred in January, 2 in February, 3 in March and 1 in April.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 238,907 and the death toll to 4,727.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 239 are men / 203 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 208 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties. 

tuesday cases Source: Department of Health

261 Covid-19 patients are in hospital as of this morning, 60 of which are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours 

