This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 5 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE confirms 20% of PPE order below standard, Trump expects 'a lot of death' in the US: Today's Covid-19 main points

17 more deaths from the virus in Ireland were confirmed last night.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 10:02 AM
1 hour ago 20,420 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5066806
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE HEALTH SERVICE Executive has confirmed that 20% of a batch of Personal Protective Equipment it received for healthcare workers this week is not up to standard.

HSE chief Paul Reid confirmed the figure at a press briefing this morning, when he also revealed that most of the below-standard batch was made up of respiratory masks.

On the international front, US President Donald Trump says he expects there to be “a lot of death” in the country in the coming weeks and months, while Queen Elizabeth will give a televised address to the UK about the coronavirus later this evening. 

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • The HSE has confirmed that 20% of a batch of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) imported for health workers to treat coronavirus patients this week was not up to standard.
  • The Sunday Independent reports that GPs will be deployed to dozens of community assessment centres to treat patients who have or are assumed to have the coronavirus. 
  • Yesterday evening, 17 more deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed, along with 331 new confirmed cases.
  • A viral WhatsApp message warning people of an “extremely sophisticated” bank scam has been confirmed as false.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • US President Donald Trump has said “there will be a lot of death” in America due to Covid-19 in the coming weeks.
  • Queen Elizabeth will urge the British people to show strength in response to the “coronavirus challenge” in a televised address this evening.
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “absolutely devastated” after five bus workers were confirmed to have died after testing positive for Covid-19.
  • Singer Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalised after testing positive for the virus.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie