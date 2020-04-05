This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 5 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump says 'there will be a lot of death' but adds restrictions should ease 'sooner rather than later'

Warning of America’s “toughest” week ahead, the US President said “we have to vanquish the virus as quickly as we can”.

By Press Association Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 7:36 AM
4 hours ago 31,543 Views 103 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5066750

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE US IS heading into what could be its “toughest” week as coronavirus cases swell nationwide, Donald Trump has said.

In a sombre start to his daily briefing on the pandemic yesterday, the president said: “There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death.”

But he also expressed confidence the strict lockdown and other measures imposed in a number of states will be eased “sooner rather than later”.

He revisited a familiar message, saying he wants to get the economy up and running as soon as possible.

At one point during the unfolding outbreak, Trump had said he had hoped to reopen businesses by Easter, 12 April.

He later acknowledged that was not possible, ceding the month of April after seeing rising death toll projections even if restrictive measures remained in place.

But he insisted yesterday: “We have to vanquish the virus as quickly as we can… We have to get back to work.”

And just days after extending tough national guidelines until the end of April, he revealed he has been speaking to the leaders of professional sports leagues about filling arenas again as soon as possible.

“This country was not designed to be closed,” he said. “The cure cannot be worse than the problem.

“I want fans back in the arenas. Whenever we’re ready, as soon as we can.”

The number of people infected in the US has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,100 – with more than 3,500 of those deaths in New York.

Trump was joined for his briefing at the White House yesterday by vice-president Mike Pence, virus task force co-ordinator Dr Deborah Birx, and Dr Anthony Fauci, the US Government’s foremost infection disease expert.

The health officials offered some hope that social distance measures are working. Dr Fauci said he saw social distancing efforts as he went out for a walk in Washington, DC, with people waiting for takeaway food choosing to stand 6ft apart.

“As sobering and as difficult as this is, what we are doing is making a difference,” Dr Fauci said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (103)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie