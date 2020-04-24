Harris says next 12 days are crucial and experts denounce Trump's disinfectant suggestion: Today's Covid-19 main points

Children wearing face masks as they play with bubbles at the Chogyesa temple in South Korea today.

A FURTHER 28 deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 936 new cases in Ireland were confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday evening.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 17,607. The total lab-confirmed deaths related to Covid-19 is now 794.

The reproduction rate of the virus is now between 0.5 and 0.8 – meaning that half of the people who get Covid-19 don’t spread the virus on to another person, and the other half spread it on to just one other person.

Internationally, health experts have criticised US President Donald Trump for suggesting that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19 –an approach that is not backed by any medical evidence.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned the public against “slacking off” with restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 as new data indicates people are out and about more in the last week.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time, Health Minister Simon Harris said the next 12 days, up to 5 May, are crucial “because the more we can suppress the virus, the more headroom, for want of a better word, we give ourselves in terms of options”.

Holohan said 319 clusters have been identified in long-term residential care settings, and 191 of these are nursing homes. Questions remain about how the virus spread so easily through nursing homes.

The Leaving Cert exams will begin on Wednesday 29 July, Education Minister Joe McHugh has confirmed.

Over half of Irish consumers believe that the Covid-19 crisis will affect their household finances either substantially or somewhat, according to a new survey.

Women who return to work from maternity leave are ineligible for the Covid-19 wage subsidy, trade unions have said.

People arriving in Ireland will be checked to ensure they are self-isolating, under new measures.

Trade union Fórsa wants ‘Section 39’ agencies, which provide services to society and local communities, and their staff be brought under the remit of the HSE for the duration of the pandemic.

The Irish Cancer Society urgently requires nurses to help deal with a recent increase in the demand for end-of-life care at home.

