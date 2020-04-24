This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 37 deaths, a further 185 'probable deaths' and 577 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials are giving an update this evening on the outbreak in Ireland.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 24 Apr 2020, 6:14 PM
22 minutes ago 34,957 Views 39 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5083395
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further 37 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

There are a further 185 “probable deaths”, where it’s suspected the person who died had Covid-19, but a test is yet to confirm that.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said tonight that a “probable death” was recorded when a person who died didn’t have a swab taken to test for Covid-19, but a doctor believes that it was probable they had Covid-19.

It brings to 1,014 the total number of deaths from the coronavirus here to date.

577 new cases were also confirmed by officials at a briefing at the Department of Health this evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,184.

Speaking at that briefing this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that NPHET had met today and decided to divide the reported deaths between ‘lab-confirmed’ deaths and ‘probable’ Covid-19 related deaths.

Holohan said that there is more complacency lately in adhering to measures, which “you can understand from the public”.

This afternoon, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar launched a government wellbeing programme for citizens during the crisis, with advice on how to stay active and social, and resources for parents to help keep children entertained.

On RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, Health Minister Simon Harris warned that the next 12 days will be crucial in how far Ireland can suppress the virus, which will help inform what happens after 5 May.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s analysis of cases as of Wednesday this week (17,420 cases), shows that:

  • 57% were female and 43% were male
  • The median age of confirmed cases was 49
  • 2,486 cases were hospitalised (14%). 338 of these have been admitted to ICU
  • 4,713 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie