Gardaí seize 3D-printed firearm in drug trafficking operation

GARDAÍ HAVE FOUND a 3D-printed handgun following a search operation in Mayo.

The seizure occurred on Wednesday in the Ballinrobe area of the county.

Suspected cannabis and prescription tablets were also seized as part of the operation.

A garda statement said that the Mayo Drugs Unit and the Armed Support Unit were involved in the operation along with The Garda Dog Unit.

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This seizure was part of Operation Tara, a national anti-drugs strategy, which aims to prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.

No arrests have been made at this time.

“The suspected cannabis and prescription medication will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination”, the statement said.

The firearm will be subject to further forensic testing.

Investigations are ongoing.