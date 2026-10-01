Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

East of Eden

Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames Geoffrey Short / Netflix Geoffrey Short / Netflix / Netflix

John Steinbeck’s classic multigenerational saga gets the small screen treatment thanks to Zoe Kazan (granddaughter, notably, of the controversial Elia Kazan, who adapted the 1955 movie adaptation of the book). The story centres on two families, The Trasks and the Hamiltons, who live in the Salinas Valley in Central California. Florence Pugh plays antagonist Cathy Ames, who’s married to the protagonist Adam Trask (played by Christopher Abbott). Their co-stars include Mike Faist and Martha Plimpton.

Streaming on Netflix.

Kill Jackie

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Jackie Price in Kill Jackie UNAI MATEO UNAI MATEO

Catherine Zeta-Jones is back on our screens in a new series based on Nick Harkaway’s best-selling novel. She plays the Jackie of the title, who is a woman who has a past as an international drug smuggler but for 20 years has been keeping her powder dry. But then she finds out that hitmen known as The Seven Demons have been hired to kill her… This is from the team behind Killing Eve and Gangs of London and sees Zeta-Jones get to play a John Wick-style character determined to take down the hitmen before they get to her.

Streaming on Prime Video.

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Schumacher 94 – Birth of a Legend

Netflix Netflix

Formula 1 fans take note – there’s a new documentary on Netflix about the legendary Michael Schumacher. This specifically looks at his breakthrough season in 1994, featuring his first Grand Prix win in Brazil and contains a slew of talking heads explaining what that year meant to his career.

Streaming on Netflix.



The Last First: Winter K2

Apple TV Apple TV

This documentary looks at extreme mountain climbing by focusing on Icelander John Snorri Sigurjónsson and the Pakistani father-son team of Ali and Sajid Sadpara, who set out to scale K2 in the winter. The conditions are not great, and the men have to deal with this, encountering influencer climbers and lots more challenges.

Streaming on Apple TV+.

The Moment

NBC Universal NBC Universal

If you didn’t catch this Charli XCX mockumentary in the cinemas, it’s on the small screen now. It’s about Charli preparing for her arena tour debut while feeling the pressure of staying on top. Many stars abound, including Alexander Skarsgård and Patricia Arquette.

Airing from Saturday (26 September) on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW.