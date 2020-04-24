This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Man (19) charged with breaking Covid-19 legislation

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

By Órla Ryan Friday 24 Apr 2020, 9:24 AM
1 hour ago 18,818 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082959
File photo of a garda on patrol in Dublin city.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo of a garda on patrol in Dublin city.
File photo of a garda on patrol in Dublin city.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with breaching Covid-19 legislation.

The man was arrested in Ballymun in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí had been directed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge the man in relation to four breaches of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill 2020.

The man is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said gardaí had tried to engage with the man but had to enforce the legislation, which was enacted on 8 April, “as a last resort”.

Gardaí must seek permission from the DPP before bringing charges under the emergency legislation.

Covid-19 travel and movement restrictions, which will remain in place until at least 5 May, can be read here.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Órla Ryan
