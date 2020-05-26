This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Covid-19: Concerns over testing in mental health facilities as new cases fall

There were 125 suspected or confirmed cases relating to residents and staff as of last Friday.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 26 May 2020, 11:43 AM
59 minutes ago 2,304 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5107668
Image: Shutterstock/anju901
Image: Shutterstock/anju901

NEW DATA SHOWS there has been a notable decrease in the total number of cases of Covid-19 across the country’s mental health services.

Figures compiled by the Mental Health Commission show there were 125 suspected or confirmed cases relating to residents and staff across the 181 facilities it monitors on 22 May.

The figures are a decrease from 201 suspected or confirmed cases the previous week. There was no increase in the number of deaths of residents of mental health services from Covid-19, which remains at 17. 

However, the commission has expressed concern that some mental health staff were still awaiting test results for Covid-19 last week, despite guidance introduced a month ago requiring all staff to be tested.

“Any significant delays in the receipt of staff test results were escalated to the HSE last week,” said the Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission, John Farrelly.

“The HSE responded to these escalations and informed us that there are different testing pathways for mass testing and for outbreak testing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We understand that while outbreak testing is prioritised and has a very short turnaround, there may be some delays associated with mass testing.”

However, Farrelly said it was encouraging that there were no new additional deaths from Covid-19 across its services last week, on top of the decrease in the number of suspected and confirmed cases.

In a statement, the commission said it would continue to update the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), the Department of Health and the HSE of ongoing risk-ratings of  services across the country.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie