Dublin: 11°C Saturday 21 November 2020
10 deaths and 357 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The figures were confirmed by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health this afternoon.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 2:35 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Ana Candida
NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT of Health has confirmed an additional 357 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

There has also been a further 10 Covid-19 related deaths, three of which were recorded outside the 24-hour window.

The total death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 923, while the total number of cases stands at 49,442.

There are currently 429 patients in hospital being treated for Covid-19, with 41 in ICU.

There are also 143 active outbreaks within care homes across Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland will enter into a two-week circuit breaker lockdown on 27 November after a decision was reached by the Stormont Executive.

Health Minister Robin Swann has also warned that more interventions before the end of the month were necessary to help curb the spread of the virus.

