Dublin: 10°C Sunday 4 April 2021
Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital rises slightly after dropping to pre-Christmas levels

Numbers have gradually decreased in recent days.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 across the country has risen slightly, after days of decreases that saw figures drop to pre-Christmas levels.

Data on the HSE Daily Operations website shows that there were 237 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospital as of 8pm last night, an increase of five people on the 24 hours previously.

However, the same data shows that numbers fell gradually yesterday: 242 patients were being treated for Covid-19 in hospital at 8am, which fell by five over the next 12 hours.

The majority of hospital cases continue to be in Dublin, with the Mater Hospital, St James’s Hospital and Tallaght Hospital having 25 patients being treated for the virus each.

A further 24 patients are being treated in Beaumont Hospital while 23 patients are being treated in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

As of 6.30pm last night, there were 61 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units, the same number as 24 hours previously. However, 38 of these were receiving ventilation care, a drop of four from the day before.

Meanwhile, health officials last night confirmed a further 511 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and two more deaths associated with the virus.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

