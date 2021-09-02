ON TUESDAY THE government announced its plans to ease the remaining Covi-19 restrictions.

Live indoor music will be permitted, including at weddings, once certain measures are in place, from 6 September.

From that date, live events will be allowed to take place with 60% of an indoor venue’s capacity permitted where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated people and those recovered from Covid-19 within the previous six months) and 75% of outdoor capacity where all attendees are immune.

From 20 September, organised indoor group activities (such as sports, arts and dance classes) can take place for up to 100 people where all attendees are immune or accompanied minors. Where attendees have mixed immunity status, pods of up to six participants will be permitted.

October is set to see the remaining restrictions lifted and replaced by guidance based on personal judgement and responsibility. From 22 October, venues such as nightclubs will reopen.

Poll: What are you most looking forward to once all Covid-19 restrictions are lifted?

