29 retailers found in alleged breach of Level 5 restrictions this month

TWENTY-NINE RETAILERS have been found in potential breach of Level 5 restrictions this month, according to new garda figures.

In an update today, the force says the retailers were discovered allegedly breaching the Covid-19 restrictions as part of Operation Treoraím.

Statistics also show that eight licensed premises have been found allegedly breaching the regulations this month as part of Operation Navigation, while one person has been found allegedly breaching restrictions by not wearing a face mask.

Meanwhile, gardaí have said that from today, they will increase compliance checks and engagement with communities about the use of public spaces for the remaining two weeks of Level 5.

The force will increase patrols and policing of large gatherings in public spaces, and will also continue to carry out checkpoints on public roads to check compliance with travel restrictions.

Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security John Twomey said it has been disappointing for gardaí to witness breaches of the regulations under Level 5, but he added that he was encouraged by the overall public support for the regulations.

“An Garda Síochána will focus our activities this weekend on these activities which are causing concern to the majority in our society,” he said.

“At this time of public health pandemic, An Garda Síochána continues to urge the public to look out for your elderly and vulnerable neighbours. If you have a concern please contact your local Garda station, do not stay silent, we are here to help.

“It is more important than ever, for the next two weeks of Level 5, that we all continue to work together to reduce the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to the public health advice.”