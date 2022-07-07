#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Hospitals 'under considerable pressure' due to Covid, Holohan says in final pandemic report

Dr Tony Holohan stepped down as Chief Medical Officer this week.

By Emer Moreau Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 5:41 PM
5 minutes ago 273 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5810911
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

HOSPITALS ARE LIKELY to come under “considerable pressure” as more people are admitted with Covid-19.

In his final report to the Minister for Health as Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said that the acute hospital system remains under considerable pressure due to the virus, and their capacity to carry out other procedures may be compromised.

Some 13,584 PCR cases were reported in the seven days to 29 June, the report said – a 36% increase on the previous week. There were 17,640 positive antigen cases.

The 5-day rolling average of daily PCR cases is 1,678.

Holohan wrote: “The Covid-19 burden on acute hospital care has increased considerably over recent weeks, from 167 on 28th May to 812 this morning (1st July), while the daily average of newly confirmed cases in hospital has also continued to increase.
0120 Covid 19 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
“As of 28th June, 76% of cases hospitalised for Covid-19 were aged 65 and older.

“There has been a recent increase in the number of notified outbreaks in some vulnerable settings which continues to be monitored. COVID-19 mortality has remained relatively stable, although it is noted that there can be a lag in reporting of deaths.”

The BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron is now the most dominant strain in Ireland, accounting for 43% of all infections.
BA.4 and BA.5 are dominant in several EU countries. The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) has reported that case rates in the over-65 age group have increased in most European countries where data is available.

Holohan wrote: “ECDC has also reported that a number of countries in the region have experienced increasing trends in hospital and/or ICU admissions/occupancy. ECDC further highlights that the BA.4/BA.5 wave has peaked in Portugal, which has reported a sharply reducing trend in case rates among people aged 65 and older for the last four weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“In summary, a number of epidemiological indicators have deteriorated in recent weeks suggesting that levels of SARS-CoV-2 transmission have increased.

Current public health advice includes the following:

  • Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should self-isolate until 48 hours after their symptoms are mostly or fully gone
  • Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 should self-isolate for 7 days from when they first started showing symptoms
  • Masks are recommended on public transport and in healthcare settings
  • Meet up outdoors if possible

Holohan said in the report that “it remains important to provide clear guidance and communication with the public on the evolving disease profile and a cultural shift towards embedding individual and collective personal behaviours to mitigate against Covid-19 and other respiratory infections

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie