Coronavirus: 11,380 new cases, with 803 people in hospital and 51 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HEALTH AUTHORITIES HAVE reported 4,423 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
Additionally, 6,957 positive antigen tests were reported through the HSE portal.
This gives a combined total of 11,380.
As of 8am, there are 803 people in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 51 are in intensive care.
Yesterday, it was revealed that there were 7,541 new PCR-confirmed cases and 12,311 positive antigen tests reported since Friday, with 808 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of whom 47 were in ICU.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (4)