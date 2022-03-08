Coronavirus: 11,380 new cases, with 803 people in hospital and 51 in ICU

HEALTH AUTHORITIES HAVE reported 4,423 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 6,957 positive antigen tests were reported through the HSE portal.

This gives a combined total of 11,380.

As of 8am, there are 803 people in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 51 are in intensive care.

Advertisement

Yesterday, it was revealed that there were 7,541 new PCR-confirmed cases and 12,311 positive antigen tests reported since Friday, with 808 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of whom 47 were in ICU.