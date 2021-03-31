Coronavirus: Six deaths and 411 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 411 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this afternoon.
In a statement, it said that a further six people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died. All of these deaths occurred in March.
The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,687, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 235,854.
More as we get it…
