#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 31 March 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Six deaths and 411 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by NPHET this afternoon.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 31 Mar 2021, 3:16 PM
16 minutes ago 17,125 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5397111
File photo. Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.
File photo. Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 411 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this afternoon.

In a statement, it said that a further six people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died. All of these deaths occurred in March.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,687, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 235,854.

More as we get it…

Related Reads

31.03.21 'Sucker punch': Unions criticise new vaccine strategy but Varadkar says decision based 'on the science'
31.03.21 Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 drops to lowest number since late December
30.03.21 What's changing, when? Key dates for April and May as Taoiseach announces a 'cautious' reopening

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie