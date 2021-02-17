#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 17 February 2021
Advertisement

Three prisoners test positive for Covid-19 at Midlands Prison

The Irish Prison Service and Midlands Prison management have decided to test all prisoners for Covid-19.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 7:50 PM
36 minutes ago 2,444 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5357739
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/MikeDotta
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/MikeDotta

THREE PRISONERS HAVE tested positive for Covid-19 in the Midlands Prison. 

Following the confirmation of the positive cases, the Irish Prison Service and Midlands Prison management have decided to test all prisoners for Covid-19. 

The prisoners who have tested positive have been quarantined and healthcare staff are continuing to actively surveillance and temperature check to identify any further symptoms, the Irish Prison Service said. 

The Service said it is continuing to work closely with HSE public health officials in contact tracing and Covid-19 swabbing is ongoing. 

The Midlands Prison outbreak control team is continuing to engage with prison management to oversee appropriate actions to mitigate against further spread of the virus within the prison. 

The Irish Prison Service also confirmed that, to date, there are no positive prisoners in Mountjoy Prison and the outbreak control team is stood down as “it is satisfied with the low number of positive staff cases and the situation can be managed through normal infection control measures”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie