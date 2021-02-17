Three prisoners test positive for Covid-19 at Midlands Prison

THREE PRISONERS HAVE tested positive for Covid-19 in the Midlands Prison.

Following the confirmation of the positive cases, the Irish Prison Service and Midlands Prison management have decided to test all prisoners for Covid-19.

The prisoners who have tested positive have been quarantined and healthcare staff are continuing to actively surveillance and temperature check to identify any further symptoms, the Irish Prison Service said.

The Service said it is continuing to work closely with HSE public health officials in contact tracing and Covid-19 swabbing is ongoing.

The Midlands Prison outbreak control team is continuing to engage with prison management to oversee appropriate actions to mitigate against further spread of the virus within the prison.

The Irish Prison Service also confirmed that, to date, there are no positive prisoners in Mountjoy Prison and the outbreak control team is stood down as “it is satisfied with the low number of positive staff cases and the situation can be managed through normal infection control measures”.