#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Thursday 24 December 2020
Advertisement

Pfizer-BioNtech's vaccine has just been authorised for use in Ireland, says health minister

The first doses will be administered in Ireland on 30 December.

By Ian Curran Thursday 24 Dec 2020, 8:07 PM
9 minutes ago 1,556 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5310710
Image: Shutterstock/Dusan Petkovic
Image: Shutterstock/Dusan Petkovic

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has signed a regulation authorising the use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland.

The first shipment of the vaccine is due to arrive on St Stephen’s Day and the first doses will be administered on 30 December.

In a tweet sent earlier this evening, the Wicklow TD said he was “delighted to report” the news.

“In what’s been such a tough year for so many, this is really great to see,” he said.

The vaccine will first be delivered to priority groups in line with the government’s vaccine taskforce’s rollout plan.

Earlier this week, Donnelly said it is hoped that residents of nursing homes will have received their two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by “some time in February”.

The announcement comes as 922 cases of the virus were reported in Ireland today. A further eight people with the disease have died, bringing to 2,192 the number of Covid-linked deaths in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice.

“Make your Christmas safe, meaningful and memorable for the right reasons. Stay home, stay safe and stay well. Limit contact as much as you can and ensure you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Christmas.”

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie