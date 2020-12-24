Pfizer-BioNtech's vaccine has just been authorised for use in Ireland, says health minister

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has signed a regulation authorising the use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland.

The first shipment of the vaccine is due to arrive on St Stephen’s Day and the first doses will be administered on 30 December.

In a tweet sent earlier this evening, the Wicklow TD said he was “delighted to report” the news.

“In what’s been such a tough year for so many, this is really great to see,” he said.

The vaccine will first be delivered to priority groups in line with the government’s vaccine taskforce’s rollout plan.

Earlier this week, Donnelly said it is hoped that residents of nursing homes will have received their two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by “some time in February”.

The announcement comes as 922 cases of the virus were reported in Ireland today. A further eight people with the disease have died, bringing to 2,192 the number of Covid-linked deaths in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice.

“Make your Christmas safe, meaningful and memorable for the right reasons. Stay home, stay safe and stay well. Limit contact as much as you can and ensure you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Christmas.”